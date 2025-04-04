Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Glybovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Glybovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Glybovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
We offer for sale a garden house (dacha), located in ST "Geophysics" Glybovsky with / from R…
$5,500
House in Glybovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Glybovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
We offer a one -story residential building located on the street for sale. The embankment in…
$25,000
Properties features in Glybovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

