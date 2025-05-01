Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Fanipal
  Residential
  Cottage

Cottages for sale in Fanipal, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottage in Fanipal, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 700 m²
A cottage in Фаниполе.http://anexpert.by/v/fanip/101.html . Artur.
$140,000
Cottage in Fanipal, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 321 m²
$225,000
