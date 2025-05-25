Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus

2 properties total found
Manufacture 350 m² in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Manufacture 350 m²
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Joiner workshop with an area of 350 m2. The brick building was built in 1982, reconstructed …
$170,000
Commercial property 181 m² in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Commercial property 181 m²
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/1
Contract number with the agency 429 from 2025-05-12
$80,000
