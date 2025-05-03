Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
1 room apartment in Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/2
Lot 5879. One-room apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrovichsk…
$5,000
3 room apartment in Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
Lot 5880. Three bedroom apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrov…
$6,000
2 room apartment in Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
Lot 5881. One bedroom apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrovic…
$5,000
2 room apartment in Hadasy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hadasy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 3/3
2-room apartment, Khodosy, Sovetskaya Street, 1993, 3/3 panel, 55.4 / 53.2 / 29.3 / 9.0, bat…
$20,700
