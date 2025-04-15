Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzitvanski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
For sale cottage in a quiet and peaceful place, near the city of Lida. 10 acres of land. On …
$7,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir