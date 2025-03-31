Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dzitvianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Dzitvianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzitvianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Country house (brick) with attic and basement (garage + basement). 10 acres of land. Electri…
$9,900
House in Dzitvianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dzitvianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 16 m²
A dacha for sale in ST Gaevka. 9 acres of land. The water is seasonal. A house where you can…
$8,500
