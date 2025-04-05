Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzieraviancycki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dzieraviancycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Dzieraviancycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzieraviancycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/21
A 2-room apartment is sold in a brick 2-storey building, on the ground floor along the Tanki…
$5,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dzieraviancycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes