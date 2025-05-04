Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzamidavicki selski Savet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Commercial property 200 m² in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 200 m²
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Unique country complex, 2024, is located on a spacious even area in a picturesque and enviro…
$699,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 200 m² in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 200 m²
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Unique country complex, 2024, is located on a spacious even area in a picturesque and enviro…
$699,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 426 m² in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 426 m²
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 1 426 m²
Floor 1/1
Three separate warehouses in the fenced area ( 0.4 ha ), 16 km from the authors of Malinovka…
$190,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 200 m² in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 200 m²
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Unique country complex, 2024, is located on a spacious even area in a picturesque and enviro…
$699,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go