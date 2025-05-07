Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Dubrovenski selski Savet, Belarus

2 room apartment in Persamajski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Persamajski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/2
The apartment is located in a village with a developed infrastructure 7 km from the city. Li…
$11,500
3 room apartment in Persamajski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Persamajski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale bright and cozy 3-room apartment in the village of Pervomaisky! Spacious and warm: …
$22,386
