Residential properties for sale in Dubrauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Dubrauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dubrauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale 3-room apartment in ag. Dubrovka, Youth Street, Pukhovichi district, 8 km to Maryin…
$23,800
House in Dubrauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dubrauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Cozy house for sale in ag. Dubrovka, just 10 km from Maryina Gorka.This charming wooden hous…
$20,999
House in Omelno, Belarus
House
Omelno, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
A solid village house with a spacious bright room, two active stoves. Bake bed and furnace f…
$7,300
Properties features in Dubrauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
