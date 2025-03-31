Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dubnienski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Dubnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Dubno, Belarus
House
Dubno, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
$6,000
House in Charcica, Belarus
House
Charcica, Belarus
Area 84 m²
General information about the house: year of construction - 2008, total area - 84.4 sq.m., l…
$34,900
3 room house in Charcica, Belarus
3 room house
Charcica, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
General information about the house: the year of construction – 2008, total area – 84.4 sq.m…
$34,900
Properties features in Dubnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

