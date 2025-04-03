Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Dubnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Dubno, Belarus
House
Dubno, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
$6,000
3 room house in Charcica, Belarus
3 room house
Charcica, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
General information about the house: the year of construction – 2008, total area – 84.4 sq.m…
$34,900
House in Charcica, Belarus
House
Charcica, Belarus
Area 84 m²
General information about the house: year of construction - 2008, total area - 84.4 sq.m., l…
$34,900
Properties features in Dubnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

