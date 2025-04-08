Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Drybin
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Drybin, Belarus

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Drybin, Belarus
3 room apartment
Drybin, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/4
Net sale. OOO "VSP real estate-invest"UNODC 193594828License of the Ministry of Justice No02…
$22,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes