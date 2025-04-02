Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Drahichyn, Belarus

2 room apartment in Drahichyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Drahichyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/4
Sale of a two-room apartment in Drogichinsky district, Drogichin 2026022-room apartment, Dro…
$20,600
2 room apartment in Drahichyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Drahichyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/5
Sale of a two-room apartment in Drogichinsky district, Drogichin 1830922-room apartment, Dro…
$16,550
