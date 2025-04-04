Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Drahichyn District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Drahichyn District, Belarus

Drahichyn
4
6 properties total found
Cottage in Drahichyn, Belarus
Cottage
Drahichyn, Belarus
Area 307 m²
Unfinished canned capital building Brest region, Drogichin, street Lutskevicha, 14, area 307…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Drahichyn, Belarus
House
Drahichyn, Belarus
Area 181 m²
We offer a great option for life and business.Residential house in the Brest region with a t…
$28,000
Leave a request
House in Antopal, Belarus
House
Antopal, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Residential building in ag. Detkovichi. 1995.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 75.5 sq.m, total.- 7…
$37,000
Leave a request
House in Osoveckiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Osoveckiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
Capital two-storey house on the banks of the canal for active recreation. A beautiful plot o…
$31,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Drahichyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Drahichyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/4
Sale of a two-room apartment in Drogichinsky district, Drogichin 2026022-room apartment, Dro…
$20,600
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Drahichyn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Drahichyn, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/5
Sale of a two-room apartment in Drogichinsky district, Drogichin 1830922-room apartment, Dro…
$16,550
Leave a request

Property types in Drahichyn District

houses

Properties features in Drahichyn District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes