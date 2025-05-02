Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Drackauski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 142 m²
For sale cottage 2023 built in the village of Slobodka 32 km from MKAD (Pukhovichi direction…
$77,000
Properties features in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
