Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Drackauski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

сommercial properties
10
1 property total found
Shop 500 m² in Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 500 m²
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/8
We rent a room for a car dealership! Are you looking for a spacious and comfortable room for…
$6,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go