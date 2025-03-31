Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Doktaravicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Doktaravicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Vanelevichi, Belarus
House
Vanelevichi, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale a cozy house with all amenities in ag. Vanelevichi of the Kopil district. The house…
$12,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Doktaravicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes