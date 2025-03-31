Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Doktaravicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Vanelevichi, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vanelevichi, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-bedroom apartment in a blocked residential building in ag. Vanelevichi of the Kop…
$14,000
3 room apartment in Novye Doktorovichi, Belarus
3 room apartment
Novye Doktorovichi, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-bedroom apartment in a blocked residential building in ag. New Doctors of the Kop…
$8,000
House in Vanelevichi, Belarus
House
Vanelevichi, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale a cozy house with all amenities in ag. Vanelevichi of the Kopil district. The house…
$12,500
