Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Danilavicki selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Danilavicki selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Krucilavicy, Belarus
House
Krucilavicy, Belarus
Area 82 m²
House for sale in ag. Krutilovichi, 34 River Street. Total area of 82.4 sq.m., residential 5…
$26,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Danilavicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go