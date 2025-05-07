Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dabryneuski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Urgent sale of a house in the picturesque village of UzrecheeFor sale one-storey house with …
$102,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dabryneuski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go