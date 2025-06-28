Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dabravolski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dabravolski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Dabravolia, Belarus
House
Dabravolia, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house in the agricultural town of Dobrovolya (Dobrovolsky S/S, Svisloch district, Grodno r…
$8,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dabravolski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go