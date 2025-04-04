Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. conkauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in conkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in conki, Belarus
Cottage
conki, Belarus
Area 186 m²
A large house for sale at a sweet price in an elite quarter of individual residential develo…
$53,590
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in conkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes