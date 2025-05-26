Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ciurliouski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercial property 38 m² in Nasilava, Belarus
Commercial property 38 m²
Nasilava, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a good good garage in Nosilovo Garage Cooperative No. 5. The garage is brick, in g…
$6,000
