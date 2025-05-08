Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Curleuski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
Your country house: 48.9 m2 of coziness on your own plot! ❤️ A unique apartment is for sale,…
$16,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go