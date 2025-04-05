Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Cimkavicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Cimkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Cimkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Cimkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
For sale is a two-storey summer house of 99.4m2 and a bath 36.6m2 in the forest on a fenced …
$23,000
Leave a request
Room in Cimkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Room
Cimkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-storey summer house of 99.4m2 and a bath of 36.6m2 in the forest on a fenc…
$23,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cimkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes