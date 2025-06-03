Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Cieliachany
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Cieliachany, Belarus

houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Cieliachany, Belarus
House
Cieliachany, Belarus
Area 107 m²
In the sale of an isolated half of the house with a land plot of 5.24 acres in Telekhany. Te…
$34,000
Leave a request
House in Cieliachany, Belarus
House
Cieliachany, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Very comfortable and cozy house for sale in the center of the city. Telehans.The total area …
$23,700
Leave a request
3 room house in Cieliachany, Belarus
3 room house
Cieliachany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
In the sale of an isolated half of the house with a land plot of 5.24 acres in Telekhany. Te…
$34,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go