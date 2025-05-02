Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Cacerkauski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 226 m²
A house is sold in the Braslav lakes, in the village of Golubovshchina. A plot of 20 acres…
$170,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 313 m²
$179,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go