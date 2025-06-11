Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Chodarauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Chodarauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Chodarauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chodarauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale wooden house 5 kilometers from the highway M6 Minsk-Grodno. The house is located in…
$3,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chodarauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go