Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hidrynski selski Savet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Commercial property 1 838 m² in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 838 m²
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 838 m²
A land plot of 5.0619 hectares with buildings located on it with a total area of ​​1838.3 sq…
$190,000
Leave a request
Commercial property 175 m² in Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 175 m²
Hidrynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Floor 1
A plot of land with buildings on the M1 highway near Brest:We are selling a large plot of la…
$190,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go