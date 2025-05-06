Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Chervyen District
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Chervyen District, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Karzuny, Belarus
Cottage
Karzuny, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Cottage of your dreams in 15 minutes from MKAD! ❤️Cottage 2015 built in a picturesque place …
$229,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chervyen District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go