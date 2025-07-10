Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Cabatovicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Cabatovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Cabatovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Cabatovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
For sale is a one-storey log house located in the village of Red Kurgan Buda-Koshelevsky dis…
$6,000
Properties features in Cabatovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

