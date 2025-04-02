Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Chalopienicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Chalopienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Chalopienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chalopienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
For sale wooden house with a land plot of 6 acres in the village of Mherino, Krupsky distric…
$3,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chalopienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes