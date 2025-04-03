Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Chaciuchouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Chaciuchouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciuchouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Cozy house in the village with a plot of 20 acres ❤️ Log one-level house in a picturesque vi…
$6,000
House in Chaciuchouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciuchouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
It's a great place for sale in S/T. Nice log house on a solid foundation. On the site there…
$4,500
House in Chaciuchouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciuchouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 105 m²
Cottage of ST Kamysh. 2 sites are sold .... The house is located on 1 .. Garage, a beautiful…
$8,500
House in Chaciuchouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciuchouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
For sale cottage Friendship-88, 35 km from the city. You can get by train, stop Berezhok. On…
$4,750
House in Chaciuchouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciuchouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
❤️We present to your attention a plot with a house in the garden partnership "Kamysh"! Addre…
$15,900
Properties features in Chaciuchouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

