Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Chaciezynski sielski Saviet
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 480 m² in Chaciezyna, Belarus
Warehouse 480 m²
Chaciezyna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Floor 1/1
$485,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go