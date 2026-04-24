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Сommercial property in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

7 properties total found
Shop 700 m² in Chaciezyna, Belarus
Shop 700 m²
Chaciezyna, Belarus
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/1
Total area of 700 square meters, ceiling height of 6 meters, two sectional gates, filler flo…
$3,500
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Warehouse 700 m² in Chaciezyna, Belarus
Warehouse 700 m²
Chaciezyna, Belarus
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/1
$3,500
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Commercial property 14 m² in Chaciezyna, Belarus
Commercial property 14 m²
Chaciezyna, Belarus
Area 14 m²
Floor 1/3
Price on request
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Commercial property 14 m² in Chaciezyna, Belarus
Commercial property 14 m²
Chaciezyna, Belarus
Area 14 m²
Floor 1/3
Office + warehouse (production) premises with a terrace and loggia located in a separate bui…
Price on request
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Office 14 m² in Chaciezyna, Belarus
Office 14 m²
Chaciezyna, Belarus
Area 14 m²
Floor 1/3
Price on request
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Warehouse 480 m² in Chaciezyna, Belarus
Warehouse 480 m²
Chaciezyna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Floor 1/1
Huge warehouse of 480 sq.m. in a protected area near Minsk ❤️Spacious warehouse in ag. Hateg…
$448,000
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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English, Русский
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Office 167 m² in Chaciezyna, Belarus
Office 167 m²
Chaciezyna, Belarus
Area 167 m²
The office is sold in ag. Hatezhino st. Central 10b/10 on the territory of the Office-Square…
$164,800
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