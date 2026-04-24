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Shops for sale in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

сommercial properties
7
1 property total found
Shop 700 m² in Chaciezyna, Belarus
Shop 700 m²
Chaciezyna, Belarus
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/1
Total area of 700 square meters, ceiling height of 6 meters, two sectional gates, filler flo…
$3,500
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