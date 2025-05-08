Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hacencycki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Karpavicy, Belarus
House
Karpavicy, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale a cozy country 3K house in picturesque Karpovichi. The plot of land of 15.04 acres …
$17,000
Leave a request
House in Karpavicy, Belarus
House
Karpavicy, Belarus
Area 109 m²
For sale a cozy country 4-room house in the village of Karpovichi with a plot of land of 18.…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
For sale a residential house in the most picturesque place of Vilei district village Ledveni…
$5,000
Leave a request
House in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
For sale is a brick one-storey house on the banks of the Ilia River with a basement under th…
$48,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Hacencycki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go