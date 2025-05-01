Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Carnaborski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Carnaborski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Gluhi, Belarus
House
Gluhi, Belarus
Area 58 m²
The cottage is located in a quiet, secluded place, next to a pine forest. Living in this cou…
$1,600
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Carnaborski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go