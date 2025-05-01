Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Carnaborski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Carnaborski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Gluhi, Belarus
House
Gluhi, Belarus
Area 58 m²
The cottage is located in a quiet, secluded place, next to a pine forest. Living in this cou…
$1,600
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Carnaborski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go