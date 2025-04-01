Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Byerazino
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Byerazino, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Byerazino, Belarus
2 room apartment
Byerazino, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/4
House after overhaul, insulated, neatly furnished, floors – board, cafe in the bathroom / no…
$26,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes