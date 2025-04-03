Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Byerazino, Belarus

houses
3
4 properties total found
House in Byerazino, Belarus
House
Byerazino, Belarus
Area 120 m²
Selling a house in a good location. ✔️Fully ready for living, made a good repair of quality …
$80,000
Leave a request
House in Byerazino, Belarus
House
Byerazino, Belarus
Area 208 m²
The house is sold in the center of Berezino. The house is divided into two residential uni…
$90,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Byerazino, Belarus
2 room apartment
Byerazino, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/4
House after overhaul, insulated, neatly furnished, floors – board, cafe in the bathroom / no…
$26,000
Leave a request
House in Byerazino, Belarus
House
Byerazino, Belarus
Area 54 m²
The house has 4 rooms + kitchen 5.3 sq. m. The plot is 12 acres, well-groomed, there is a ga…
$25,900
Leave a request
