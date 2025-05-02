Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Byerazino District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Byerazino District, Belarus

Paplauski selski Savet
4
Bagusevicki selski Savet
3
2 properties total found
House in Byerazino, Belarus
House
Byerazino, Belarus
Area 208 m²
House for sale in the center of Berezino.The house is divided into two residential parts. In…
$90,000
2 bedroom house in Bagusevicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Bagusevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique place to create a business project or for your family to relax.The plot is privatel…
$155,000
