Residential properties for sale in Byerazino District, Belarus

2 room apartment in Byerazino, Belarus
2 room apartment
Byerazino, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/4
House after overhaul, insulated, neatly furnished, floors – board, cafe in the bathroom / no…
$26,000
House in Barezinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barezinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 149 m²
For sale two-storey house near the river Berezina (Brezhnae)! Mogilev direction, 80 km from …
$47,980
House in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 153 m²
For sale is an impressive modern half-timbered house located in the picturesque village of t…
$134,000
3 bedroom apartment in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
It is offered for the sale of a three -room apartment in a two -apartment building
$21,000
Apartment in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale half house (3-room apartment in a two-family house) in the city of Guta. The villag…
$21,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
is offered for the sale of Poldom in the village of Guta – picturesque corner near the river…
$21,000
House in Byerazino, Belarus
House
Byerazino, Belarus
Area 54 m²
The house has 4 rooms + kitchen 5.3 sq. m. The plot is 12 acres, well-groomed, there is a ga…
$25,900
House in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Your cozy corner in the garden partnership " Red shore " — The perfect place for a suburban …
$13,500
House in Byerazino, Belarus
House
Byerazino, Belarus
Area 208 m²
House for sale in the center of Berezino.The house is divided into two residential parts. In…
$90,000
House in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
A magnificent offer surrounded by a wonderful landscape on the banks of the Berezina River i…
$279,000
House in Bagusevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Bagusevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
For sale is a house for year-round living with an area of 49.7 sq.m., with two living rooms …
$11,000
House in Barezinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barezinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale a plot with two houses on the river hills of Berezina! Minsk Region, Berezinsky Dis…
$25,000
2 bedroom house in Bagusevicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Bagusevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique place to create a business project or for your family to relax.The plot is privatel…
$155,000
3 room apartment in Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Paplauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
It is offered for the sale of a three -room apartment in a two -apartment building in the vi…
$21,000
House in Bahushevichy, Belarus
House
Bahushevichy, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Brick house with bath and large plot ❤️House in a picturesque area for year-round living Add…
$19,900
