Residential properties for sale in Byalynichy, Belarus

2 properties total found
2 room house in Byalynichy, Belarus
2 room house
Byalynichy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a residential house with a plot of 23 acres at the address: Belynichi, Kirov Lan…
Price on request
House in Byalynichy, Belarus
House
Byalynichy, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale is a residential house with a plot of 23 acres at the address: Belynichi, Kirov Lan…
$14,300
