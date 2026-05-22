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Houses with garage for sale in Brozski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Broza, Belarus
House
Broza, Belarus
Area 202 m²
The modern large house is ready for living. Foundation monolithic tape + FBS blocks. The roo…
$89,730
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