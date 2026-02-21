Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brozski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Brozski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Broza, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Broza, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
For sale a cozy wooden house in the picturesque village of Brozh, located in the Bobruisk di…
$6,700
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Brozski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go