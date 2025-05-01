Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Brest, Belarus

2 properties total found
Apartment in Brest, Belarus
Apartment
Brest, Belarus
Area 56 m²
We offer to buy a 2-room apartment with a separate entrance in a blocked residential buildin…
$40,000
Apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Lot 2496. For sale three-bedroom apartment located in a four-apartment residential building …
$70,573
