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Houses for sale in Bortnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

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House in Malyja Bortniki, Belarus
House
Malyja Bortniki, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale a cozy house for year-round living! Are you looking for reliable housing in a quiet…
$14,500
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