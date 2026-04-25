Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Bortnikauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bortnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Malyja Bortniki, Belarus
House
Malyja Bortniki, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale a cozy house for year-round living! Are you looking for reliable housing in a quiet…
$14,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bortnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go